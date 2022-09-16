Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Scor from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Scor from €24.50 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

