Secret (SCRT) Price Down 12.7% This Week

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $171.18 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00005308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000305 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

