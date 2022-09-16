Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Up 23.4% in August

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Seiko Epson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SEKEY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,533. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 15.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

