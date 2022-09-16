Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.93

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.