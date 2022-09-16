Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.93

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.
About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
