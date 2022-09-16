Sentinel (DVPN) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $119,747.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 168.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.22 or 0.33658765 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 583.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00103253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00836842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel’s genesis date was March 27th, 2021. Sentinel’s total supply is 18,128,876,114 coins and its circulating supply is 11,624,338,841 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentinel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is an open-source decentralized VPN network application, a modern VPN solution backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel Network hosts open-source distributed and decentralized applications that provide users with assurance that their session information is not being logged, their communication not being stored, and that not even the creator of the application can view any data The original Sentinel token (SENT) was an ERC-20 token used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. The Sentinel Network ($DVPN) is a peer to peer bandwidth marketplace that enables Decentralized Virtual Private Network (dVPN) applications and services. Powered by the native $DVPN token along with Tendermint core & Exidio. Sentinel (ERC20) is migrating to its own sovereign Cøsmos SDK/Tendermint-based blockchain. The community-enabled swap process is live. It is ongoing and will continue for over 12 months, until April 15th 2022. Tokens will be credited after genesis of the mainnet launch on March 27th 2021. Now every Sentinel ($SENT) holder can swap their $SENT tokens for mainnet $DVPN tokens. The swap is at a ratio of 1:1. Telegram | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

