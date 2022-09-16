Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $11.01 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 8.1% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.91. 294,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,845,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

