Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.52. 217,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,638. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

