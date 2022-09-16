Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 18th.

Service Stream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Service Stream

In other news, insider Peter Dempsey acquired 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$95,290.00 ($66,636.36).

Service Stream Company Profile

Service Stream Limited engages in the access, design, build, installation, and maintenance of networks in Australia. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Utilities. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

