Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Announces Dividend of $0.52

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.5152 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.
Shanghai Industrial Price Performance
Shares of SGHIY stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. Shanghai Industrial has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $16.25.
About Shanghai Industrial
