Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAWLF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS SAWLF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,308. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

