Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHLS. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.96.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.65 and a beta of 2.17. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,225,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 192,697 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 431.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 119,689 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 935,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 459,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.