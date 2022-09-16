Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Up 46.2% in August

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shoprite Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRGHY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 1,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464. Shoprite has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04.
About Shoprite
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shoprite (SRGHY)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.