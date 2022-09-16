Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Up 46.2% in August

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRGHY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 1,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464. Shoprite has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

