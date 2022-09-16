Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Increases By 83.9%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the August 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

1933 Industries Price Performance

1933 Industries stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. 1933 Industries has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

