Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Rises By 91.4%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 79,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATXI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,801. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

