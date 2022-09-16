Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Drops By 23.3%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 633,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Calibre Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

Calibre Mining stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 47,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,293. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

