Short Interest in Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL) Drops By 59.6%

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the August 15th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,337,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Global Stock Performance
CBGL stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,186,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,241. Cannabis Global has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About Cannabis Global
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Global (CBGL)
