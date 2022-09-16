Short Interest in Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL) Drops By 59.6%

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the August 15th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,337,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Global Stock Performance

CBGL stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,186,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,241. Cannabis Global has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Get Cannabis Global alerts:

About Cannabis Global

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Cannabis Global, Inc focuses on the creating and commercialization of engineered technologies to deliver hemp extracts and cannabinoids to the human body. The company offers cannabis flower packaged, pre-rolls, and edible products to cannabis retailers and distributors; and Comply Bag, a solution for cannabis storage, transport, and tracking.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.