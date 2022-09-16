Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Decreases By 57.1%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 284,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CASI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.11. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $15.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASI. StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
Further Reading
