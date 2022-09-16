Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Decreases By 57.1%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 284,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.11. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASI. StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James Huang purchased 171,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $559,549.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,116 shares in the company, valued at $559,549.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 291,210 shares of company stock worth $1,023,533. 26.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

