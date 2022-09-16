Short Interest in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Rises By 77.9%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the August 15th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 210.6 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $11.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROMF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

