Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Grows By 273.9%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 273.9% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ENX stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

