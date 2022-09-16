Short Interest in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Expands By 95.9%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the August 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EPHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. 22,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 237,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

