Short Interest in Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI) Expands By 193.2%

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, an increase of 193.2% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Gravitas Education Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE GEHI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.56. 8,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,225. Gravitas Education has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Gravitas Education alerts:

Gravitas Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Receive News & Ratings for Gravitas Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravitas Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.