Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Expands By 58.2%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

