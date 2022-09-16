Short Interest in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Drops By 27.3%

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jiya Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JYAC stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading on Friday. 7,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,472. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Jiya Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Jiya Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the first quarter worth $49,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Jiya Acquisition by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 976,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jiya Acquisition

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. Jiya Acquisition Corp.

