Short Interest in Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Expands By 166.7%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mandalay Resources Trading Down 5.1 %

OTCMKTS MNDJF traded down 0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 1.30. 16,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,928. Mandalay Resources has a 12 month low of 1.30 and a 12 month high of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.28.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

