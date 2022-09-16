Short Interest in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Increases By 177.0%

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a growth of 177.0% from the August 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,991 shares of company stock worth $1,948,948. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.01. 3,536,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

