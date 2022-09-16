Short Interest in NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Increases By 260.0%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NEXE Innovations Price Performance

NEXE Innovations stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. NEXE Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

