Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Declines By 18.2%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of PLRTF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.07. 18,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,657. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plymouth Rock Technologies (PLRTF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.