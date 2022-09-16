Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Declines By 18.2%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of PLRTF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.07. 18,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,657. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications.

