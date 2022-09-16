Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Declines By 50.0%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 225.9% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 90,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTEC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45.

