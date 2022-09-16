Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Expands By 53.9%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Santos Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS SSLZY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 433,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,936. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. Santos has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $6.36.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a boost from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.