Short Interest in SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Rises By 31.0%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGLFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SGL Carbon from €8.10 ($8.27) to €8.40 ($8.57) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGL Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €8.20 ($8.37) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGLFF traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

