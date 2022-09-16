Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Expands By 72.3%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the August 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.1 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of SWDAF remained flat at $24.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Featured Articles

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

