Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Expands By 72.3%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the August 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.1 days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of SWDAF remained flat at $24.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
