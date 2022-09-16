Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Declines By 23.0%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,400 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 606,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.3 days.

Spartan Delta Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 66,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,429. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $12.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

