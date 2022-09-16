Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Increases By 20.9%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 918,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 612.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standard Chartered will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCBFF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Investec raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 645 ($7.79) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

