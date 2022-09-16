Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Increases By 33.0%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $13.78.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
