Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Increases By 33.0%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $13.78.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.