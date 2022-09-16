Short Interest in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Drops By 25.0%

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 163,375 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,544,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.14 during midday trading on Friday. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,881. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

