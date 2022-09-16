Short Interest in The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Drops By 25.0%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shizuoka Bank Price Performance
SHZUY traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. Shizuoka Bank has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $82.95.
Shizuoka Bank Company Profile
