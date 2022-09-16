Short Interest in The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Drops By 25.0%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shizuoka Bank Price Performance

SHZUY traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. Shizuoka Bank has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Shizuoka Bank Company Profile

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions. The company is also involved in the lease transactions centered on finance leases.

