Short Interest in Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Increases By 26.7%

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Track Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TRCK opened at $0.59 on Friday. Track Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Track Group had a positive return on equity of 543.00% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. Its products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

