Short Interest in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Expands By 58.9%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Truck

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $2,402,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

USA Truck Stock Performance

USA Truck Company Profile

USAK remained flat at $31.71 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $286.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43.

(Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

See Also

