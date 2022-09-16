Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Decreases By 40.0%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Trading Up 59.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORVF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

