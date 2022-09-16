Short Interest in WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Declines By 32.6%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WLDBF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WildBrain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WildBrain Price Performance

Shares of WLDBF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.