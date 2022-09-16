Sigma Lithium (SGML) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sigma Lithium to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sigma Lithium and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sigma Lithium Competitors 659 2037 2668 83 2.40

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.21%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 54.65%. Given Sigma Lithium’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sigma Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00% Sigma Lithium Competitors -875.28% 2.59% -1.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigma Lithium and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A -$27.04 million -53.40 Sigma Lithium Competitors $8.11 billion $2.45 billion -8.06

Sigma Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sigma Lithium peers beat Sigma Lithium on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

