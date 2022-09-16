Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.98-$11.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.73 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SIG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.22. 30,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,723. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.25. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.09. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 22.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 249.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

