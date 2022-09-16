Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sika (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SKFOF. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 420 to CHF 300 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 360 to CHF 320 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Sika Price Performance

OTC SKFOF opened at 209.61 on Tuesday. Sika has a 1-year low of 208.50 and a 1-year high of 425.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 234.11.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

