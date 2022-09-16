Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Singapore Airlines stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 10,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,719. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

Featured Stories

