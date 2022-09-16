SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells $1,102,713.76 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90.

Shares of SITE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.67. 299,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.37 and its 200-day moving average is $138.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.77 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cynosure Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

