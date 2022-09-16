Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,100 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 404,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYTA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 358,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,487. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

