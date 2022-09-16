SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Plans Dividend of $0.06

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0564 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.
SJM Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHY opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.
About SJM
