SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Plans Dividend of $0.06

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0564 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

SJM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHY opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

Get SJM alerts:

About SJM

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.