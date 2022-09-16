SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 6.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMRT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Compass Point started coverage on SmartRent in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

SmartRent Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMRT opened at 2.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.86. The company has a market cap of $567.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.74. SmartRent has a 12-month low of 2.65 and a 12-month high of 14.74.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total value of 1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,722,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 95,796,882.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other SmartRent news, Director Robert T. Best purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at 17,904,060.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total value of 1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,722,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately 95,796,882.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,480,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,301,428. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SmartRent by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

