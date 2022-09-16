Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.55. 18,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,141. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $80.89.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 in the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

