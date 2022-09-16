Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $29,875.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $29,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,197.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SWBI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.34. 1,624,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 37.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWBI. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 40,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

